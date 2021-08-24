Kajari Teej 2021: Here’s The Vrat, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Importance Of The Festival

Kajari Teej 2021: The tithi will begin at 4:04 PM on August 24 and end at 4:18 PM on August 25.

Teej is a festival when married women observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for long life and well-being of their husband. In India, three Teej festivals are celebrated — Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. All of them fall in the months of July and August and are celebrated in different regions. They are similar tough in the sense that women don't even take water during the fast. Kajari Teej, also known as Badi Teej, will be celebrated this week. Haryali Teej, or Chhoti Teej, was on August 11 and Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 9.

Kajari Teej 2021 Puja Vidhi

On the day of the festival, women wear new clothes, put on mehendi on their palms and pray to Nimdi Maata. They also listen to vrat katha and break their fast by taking a glass of water for their husband after praying to the Moon. Women in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh celebrate Kajari Teej three days after Raksha Bandhan. This year it will be celebrated on August 25.

Kajari Teej 2021 Shubh Muhurat

According to Hindu Calendar, it is observed on Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The tithi will begin at 4:04 PM on August 24 and end at 4:18 PM on August 25.

Kajari Teej 2021: Importance

The term “Kajari” originated in folk tradition that describes the agony of a woman during a brief separation from her husband. The festival has also been associated with the monsoon season. For Teej, women visit their parental home. They pray to Shiva-Parvati and also the Moon and neem tree. The Teej fast is not restricted to married women only and unmarried women can also observe it for a life partner of their desire.