Happy Kajari Teej 2021: Share These Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp, And Facebook Status On Badi Teej

Kajari Teej is all about a woman's love and sacrifice

Kajari Teej is a festival celebrated by married women primarily in north India. This festival falls in the months of July and August each year. There are three different types of Teej that are celebrated. The first is known as Hariyali Teej, followed by Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Kajari Teej is an annual festival that is celebrated three days after Raksha Bandhan. On this day married women observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their husbands' well-being as well as to bless their marital life with happiness and prosperity.

This year Kajari Teej will be observed on August 25 (Wednesday). The tithi which began at 4:04 pm yesterday will end at 4:18 pm today.

Here Are Some Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp, And Facebook Status you can share to celebrate this auspicious festival:

1) May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness, and good well-being. Happy Kajari Teej 2021.

2) May Goddess Parvati grant all your wishes and may you be rewarded with love, prosperity and happiness. Happy Teej 2021.

3) Let's celebrate this auspicious festival of Kajari Teej festival with happiness and joy.

4) Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous Kajari Teej. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless us in abundance.

5) May the festival of Kajari Teej fill your life with joy and happiness. I wish good health and prosperity to you and your family. Wish you a very Happy Teej 2021.

6) May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati's blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Kajari Teej 2021.

7) May Goddess Parvati shine her divine light upon you and your husband and bless your married life with laughter, love, and kindness. May your fasts bear fruit. Happy Kajari Teej.

8) May this Teej light up for you, the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej.

9) Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Hope all your fasts bear fruit and you have a long and happy married life. Happy Kajari Teej 2021.

10) Kajari Teej is all about a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with respect and love. Happy Kajari Teej to all, may the Lord above bless us all abundantly.