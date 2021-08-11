Hariyali Teej 2021: Wishes, Quotes And Messages For Your Loved Ones

Teej 2021: Women pray to Goddess Parvati to bless them with a happy.

The auspicious month of Sawan has begun and brings with it several festivals including Hariyali Teej, which is being celebrated today.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated by women and with much cheer and fanfare in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

On this day, they adorn themselves with new clothes, jewelry, and mehndi. In some parts of the country, this day is also celebrated to recognise the devotion and dedication of Goddess Parvati, who is believed to have taken 108 rebirths to marry Lord Shiva.

Women pray to Goddess Parvati to bless them with a happy and blissful married life by fasting on this day. This year the auspicious day will start from 6:08 PM on August 10 and will last till 4:56 PM on August 11.

Here are some messages, greetings, and quotes you can share with your loved ones to celebrate this festive day:

1) On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Devi Parvati bless you and your spouse with happiness, peace, good health, wealth, and prosperity.

2) This Hariyali Teej, here's extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your better half a blissful married life.

3) May this Teej bring peace, bliss, and abundance to your life. Happy Hariyali Teej 2021.

4) May this Hariyali Teej bring abundant prosperity, happiness, love, and laughter to you and your family.

5) May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your married life with happiness and love. Happy Hariyali Teej 2021.

6) Let us pray that Teej brings us happiness, luck, good health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family. May you remain prosperous, and may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati protect you and your family from evil eyes. Om Namah Shivay.

7) May the Goddess Parvati smile upon your union and bless you and your husband with a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

8) May your union be as strong and blissful as the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej.

9) Happy Hariyali Teej. Good wishes, luck, and prosperity to all.

10) Let us join our hands together in prayer and celebrate this auspicious festival with devotion and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

11) May the magic of this auspicious day bring you good health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Hariyali Teej.

12) Hariyali Teej celebrates the love and dedication of women. May Maa Parvati bless you and your union.

13) Happy Hariyali Teej. May the divine love and blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fill your life with happiness, good intentions, and love.

14) Enjoy the auspicious festival of Teej with happy showers of rain to bless your life with good health and prosperity. Happy Hariyali Teej.

15) May your love prosper and grow each day just as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's. Sending you blessings and good wishes on this festive occasion. Happy Hariyali Teej.