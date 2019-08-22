P Chidambaram's Son Says Counsels Have Answered 'Everything' CBI Seeks

Karti Chidambaram is the main accused in the INX Media case.

Son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, said on Thursday that senior counsels Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi effectively answered "everything" the probe agency sought in the INX media case.

"You heard the arguments of Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi that effectively answers everything that the CBI is seeking," said Karti Chidambaram after the court proceedings that sent his father to custody till Aug 26 for interrogation.

Karti Chidambaram, who the main accused in the INX Media case, added, "There are no chances of my bail being cancelled as my bail is confirmed by the Supreme Court."

Earlier in the day, he took to Twitter saying, "It's a privilege to hear @KapilSibal and @DrAMSinghvi in court. Master class. They should video record all court proceedings. Will be most useful to all students of law, particularly those interested in court craft."

The former Union minister was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar today said family members and lawyers are permitted to meet Mr Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, had moved an application seeking 5-day custody of Mr Chidambaram.

Tushar Mehta argued that custodial interrogation of the Congress leader was required as the former Finance Minister was "evasive" and "non-cooperative" in the investigation.

Mr Mehta said that the case is in the pre-charge sheet stage.

The Congress leader, one of the key ministers during ten years of the UPA regime, was taken to the headquarters of the probe agency on Wednesday night after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Delhi's Jor Bagh after he made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in the national capital.

