Will Karnataka Release Water To Tamil Nadu? What DK Shivakumar Said

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state should be able to release water to Tamil Nadu, as per the court direction, following 'sufficient' rains.

"By God's grace, the state is receiving good rains. In the next two to three days, the KRS Dam will reach its full storage capacity. There are all signs of fulfilling the court's directions regarding releasing water to Tamil Nadu," the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

He said that the state needs to release water now as boating and recreational activities have been stopped at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary to avoid untoward incidents.

"A red alert has been issued for the houses located on the banks of the Cauvery River," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the Karnataka government would do whatever is required in the interest of farmers like filling up lakes.

"The farmers who are ready to sow paddy need to wait as we don't know how much the water level will increase," he said.

Talking about the rain havoc in Uttara Kannada district, the Deputy Chief Minister said that in Karwar, the incessant rainfall has hampered rescue operations.

"One driver from Kerala has been stuck under the debris of a landslide for more than 85 to 90 hours. We are not able to track him. The district minister is stationed there and is monitoring the situation," he said.

