KCR Meets PM Modi, Discusses Pending Issues In Telangana

In a 40-minute meeting with PM Modi, K Chandrashekar Rao raised various state issues and appealed to the prime minister for the release of pending funds, according to official sources.

KCR is in Delhi on a three-day official visit and has met PM Modi, Amit Shah among others

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the long-pending issues pertaining to the southern state.

In a 40-minute meeting with PM Modi, Mr Rao raised various state issues and appealed to the prime minister for the release of pending funds, according to official sources.

Later, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao called on PM @narendramodi today."

Mr Rao's meeting with PM Modi after a year comes at a time when the former has announced that he will play an active role in national politics and help develop an alternative political force against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

The Telangana chief minister is in the national capital on a three-day official visit. He has already met Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

He has plans to meet other central ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday.

