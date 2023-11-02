'Never Include Scindia Family In Race For Chair': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that his family works day and night with passion for development (File)

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit the headlines ahead of the state assembly polls after saying that people should never include the Scindia family in the race for the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Scindia made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district on Thursday. He arrived there to offer prayers at Sharda Mata temple.

Asked about whether he will be the Chief Ministerial face of Madhya Pradesh, the Union minister said, "Never include the Scindia family in the race for the chair (referring to the Chief Minister's face). The Scindia family works day and night with a passion for development, progress and public service. Due to the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state for the last 18 years, Madhya Pradesh has come out of Bimaru Rajya (Sick state). It has marked a place into the category of an unmatched state."

Mr Scindia took another dig at his former party saying that BJP was in the heart of the people even as the Congress was comparing itself to cine characters.

"This is the desire of Congress. Whether the Congress should become Jai or Veeru (reference to characters in film 'Sholay'). The BJP is the party that resides in the hearts of the people. The BJP is a party for the development of the people. Neither do we want to become actors, nor do we want to stand with any actress. We want to reside in the hearts of the people," he said.

When asked about the number of seats BJP is eyeing to win in the forthcoming assembly polls, Mr Scindia said that he was not an astrologer but he was sure that BJP would form a full majority government in the state.

"I am not an astrologer but I can say with full confidence that you will see on December 3 which the public will bless us on November 17 (polling date) and BJP's lotus will bloom in every assembly seat. The BJP will form a full majority government in Madhya Pradesh," Mr Scindia added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)