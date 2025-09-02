Jyotiraditya Scindia's Son Is Youngest Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Chief

Mahanaryaman Scindia, 29, was elected unopposed as the new president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), becoming the youngest to hold the post in the body's 68-year history.

The announcement came during MPCA's Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, attended by his father and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who himself had steered the association for several years, and before him, grandfather Madhavrao Scindia the charismatic leader who first wove the Scindia family name into the fabric of state cricket.

The MPCA presidency has often been as much about the pitch as about politics.

Madhavrao was 37 when he first took charge, Jyotiraditya was 35 when he bested powerful rivals like Kailash Vijayvargiya in a fiery 2004 election. By contrast, Mahanaryaman's ascent has been smooth.

With no other contenders filing nominations, his election was a foregone conclusion.

"It's an emotional moment," Mahanaryaman told reporters after offering prayers at Indore's Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

"My grandfather and father both served this association. MPCA is a family. Decisions are taken together. I will try to promote cricket at the rural level and create more opportunities for daughters in the game."

Though heir to a storied surname, Mahanaryaman has not been a passive inheritor.

Over the past two years, he served as vice-president of the Gwalior Cricket Division and helped launch the Madhya Pradesh Premier League Scindia Cup, a franchise-style competition modeled loosely on the IPL that injected fresh energy into the state's cricketing calendar.

For Jyotiraditya Scindia, the moment blended politics, faith, and family legacy.

Posting from Khajrana Ganesh Temple, he wrote: "Taking blessings of the Lord before every auspicious work is our tradition and part of my family heritage. I prayed for the progress, prosperity, and welfare of the nation and the state. It is a proud moment that Mahaaryaman has been elected as MPCA president."

As the youngest president in MPCA's history, Mahanaryaman inherits not just an institution but a legacy. His words suggest he wants to carry it forward with a vision of inclusivity and grassroots expansion to take cricket to villages, to women, and to the next generation.

For now, the Holkar galleries are calm, no rival slogans piercing the air.

But in the silence lies symbolism: the Scindia dynasty's third-generation saga in Madhya Pradesh cricket has begun.