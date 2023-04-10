'You've Become A Troll': Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

Jyotiraditya Scindia was once a confidant of Rahul Gandhi.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a full-force attack on Rahul Gandhi today, terming him a "troll" for linking him to the Adani row. Mr Scindia was responding to Mr Gandhi's tweet wherein he targetted former Congress leaders, who either switched sides to the BJP or snapped decades-old ties with the grand old party - Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anil Antony, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiran Kumar Reddy.

"It is clear that you are now limited to being a troll," Mr Scindia tweeted in Hindi.

स्पष्ट है कि अब आप एक ट्रोल तक सीमित हो चुके हैं ।



मुझ पर बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाने, और मुख्य मुद्दों से लोगों का ध्यान भटकाने के बजाय, इन तीन प्रश्नों का जवाब क्यों नहीं देते?



The senior BJP leader, once a confidant of Mr Gandhi, asked the Congress leader to answer three questions posed to him instead of levelling "unfounded" allegations and diverting people's attention from main issues.

Mr Gandhi had taken a swipe at the former Congress leaders and asked, "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?"

Mr Scindia hit back, saying, "Why don't you apologise for your derogatory statement about backward classes? Instead, he says he is not Veer Savarkar and will not apologise".

The former Congress chief has constantly targetted Savarkar by raking up the issue of his mercy plea. His latest attack came last month following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha when he said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone."

"The Congress has always pointed fingers at courts and why are you now putting pressure on them for your selfish interests," was Mr Scindia's second question to Mr Gandhi.

३- आपके लिए नियम अलग क्यों हों ? अपने आप को क्या आप फर्स्ट क्लास नागरिक मानते हैं?



"Why should the rules be different for you? Do you consider yourself a first class citizen? You are so consumed by arrogance that appreciating even the importance of these questions is beyond your understanding," Mr Scindia said.

Other leaders mentioned in Mr Gandhi's tweet have also attacked him, with Mr Sarma saying that he will file a defamation case against the Congress leader.

Former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad's allegation that Rahul Gandhi has ties with "undesirable businessmen".