Justice Rajesh Shukla Sworn-In As 5th Gujarat Lokayukta

Justice Rajesh Shukla sworn-in the governor in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Retired Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Rajesh Shukla was today sworn-in as the fifth Lokayukta of the state by Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The post of the state anti-corruption ombudsman was lying vacant since the retirement of Lokayukta DP Buch in December 2018.

Justice Shukla was sworn-in as the new Lokayukta by the Governor in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Born in 1956, Justice Shukla was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Gujarat on November 21, 2007 and appointed as a permanent Judge on May 21, 2009.

He retired from the service at the Gujarat High Court on December 16 last year.

The Lokayukta investigates allegations against public functionaries such as the chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, chairman of a government company and vice-chancellor of a university, among others.