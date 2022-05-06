JP Nadda Says People Want BJP's 'Double Engine' Govt In Telangana

Addressing a crown on Thursday, JP Nadda said that people in Telangana want change now.

Citing the Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in Dubbaka and Huzarabad bypolls in 2020 and 2021, BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said that people want change now and they want BJP's double engine government in Telangana.

While addressing the crowd in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, Mr Nadda said, "KCR Ji has gone disturbed due to BJP winning in Dubbaka (bypoll in 2020) and Huzarabad (bypoll in 2021)...This shows that people want change now, they want BJP's double engine govt in Telangana."

Earlier on Thursday, amid 'Vande Mataram' chants, BJP chief JP Nadda received a warm welcome in Hyderabad.

Mr Nadda attended an internal party meeting in Telangana before addressing the crowd in Mahbubnagar.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge P Muralidhar Rao, BJP official spokesperson NV Subash, state BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy and other party leaders also took part in the internal meeting.