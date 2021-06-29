'Wherever There's Trinamool, There's Violence: JP Nadda On Post-Poll Clashes

JP Nadda asserted that BJP's vote percentage has increased in Bengal (File)

BJP National President JP Nadda hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dispensation in Bengal, saying, "Wherever there is TMC, there is violence."

Addressing West Bengal BJP State Executive Meeting virtually, JP Nadda said, "Wherever there is TMC, there is violence. Elections were also held in Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, but there was no post-poll violence because there was no TMC."

"In West Bengal, maximum violence has happened against women, that too under the leadership of a woman Chief Minister. If women are not safe, what type of governance are we serving the people with?" he asked.

JP Nadda asserted that the vote percentage of BJP has increased in the state, with BJP winning 77 seats in recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal.

"Our vote percentage in Bengal has gone up with an increase from 3 to 77 seats in the (recently concluded) Assembly elections," he said.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team was allegedly attacked in Kolkata's Jadavpur area on Tuesday when it arrived to investigate alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Earlier today, while addressing Assam BJP's state executive, JP Nadda asked Assam leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to ensure implementation of Central schemes in the state.

"Not even a single person should be devoid of vaccination. Take it as a movement. Both the organisation and the government must ensure that free ration scheme by Centre reaches the poor. Ensure Central government schemes are implemented in the state. Think of these as BJP's programmes," said the BJP chief.