Joram Aniya Becomes First Full-Time NITI Aayog Member From Arunachal

In a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has appointed Dr Joram Aniya as a full-time Member of NITI Aayog, bringing an eminent intellectual voice from the state to the highest level of national policymaking.

A notification from the Cabinet Secretariat on Saturday formalised her appointment, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving Dr Aniya and Dr R Balasubramaniam as full-time members of NITI Aayog.

Dr Aniya is the Head of the Department of Hindi at Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar. At NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, sje will bring over 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and public policy engagement.

She is the first woman from the Nyishi community to earn a PhD and the first one in Arunachal Pradesh to complete the degree in Hindi. She has also made significant contributions to literature, culture, and indigenous knowledge systems.

Dr Aniya is credited with authoring and editing multiple books on Nyishi literature and culture, along with numerous research publications. Her background in indigenous culture and grassroots scholarship is expected to contribute meaningfully to discussions on tribal welfare and inclusive development at the national level.

Dr Aniya's appointment came days after the government reconstituted NITI Aayog on April 24, with Ashok Kumar Lahiri named as Vice Chairman alongside several other full-time members including economist KV Raju, AIIMS Director M. Srinivas, and former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Dr Aniya on the appointment, describing it as a proud moment for the state and the entire Northeast.

"An eminent academician, writer, and folklorist, Dr. Aniya has made pioneering contributions to Hindi literature and the preservation of Nyishi culture. Her remarkable journey as the first woman PhD holder in Hindi from the Nyishi community reflects dedication, scholarship, and a deep commitment to society," the Chief Minister said.

Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Joram Aniya Ji on her appointment as a full-time Member of @NITIAayog.



An eminent academician, writer, and folklorist, Dr. Aniya has made pioneering contributions to Hindi literature and the preservation of Nyishi culture. Her remarkable journey… pic.twitter.com/9uZgtO7zMe — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 2, 2026

The Chief Minister also noted that her experience in education, research, and grassroots engagement would bring valuable insights to national policy, particularly in strengthening indigenous knowledge systems and inclusive development.

"I also express my sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for recognising such distinguished talent from the Northeast and entrusting her with this important national responsibility," Khandu added.

Dr Joram Aniya's appointment to the NITI Aayog has been widely welcomed across Arunachal Pradesh as recognition of academic and cultural scholarship from the Northeast at the highest levels of national governance.