Supreme Court Orders Probe Into Firms Linked To Arunachal Chief Minister's Family

The Supreme Court on Monday directed CBI to register a preliminary enquiry within two weeks into award of contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's relatives.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria concluded the hearing and granted two weeks' time to all parties to submit written arguments before delivering its verdict.

The petition was filed by two NGOs, Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, represented by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who argued that four firms allegedly connected to the Chief Minister's relatives were awarded contracts and work orders valued at about Rs 1,260 crore over the past decade.

According to the petitioners, works worth approximately Rs 1,245 crore were allotted through tenders, with an additional Rs 25 crore issued as work orders.

During the hearing, the petitioners claimed that the contracts constituted roughly three per cent of the total government work awarded in the state during the period and sought an independent investigation, arguing that a state-level probe may not be impartial.

The Arunachal Pradesh government, however, opposed the plea, describing it as a "sponsored litigation" and defending the processes followed in awarding contracts.