Centre Tells Top Court Bringing 4 Bangladesh Deportees Back. Then Adds Caveat

Four people deported to Bangladesh will be brought back, and their Indian citizenship documents will be verified, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday. The submission, however, was punctuated by a caveat - the move shouldn't be treated as a precedent.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the government has decided to bring back Danish, Sweety Bibi, Quarban Shekh, and Iman Shekh, whose relatives had approached the top court after they were deported to Bangladesh. All four claim they are Indian citizens.

"We have instructions. The government will bring them back, ascertain their status, and take steps as needed. Please record this is in peculiar fact of the case and not a precedent," Mehta told the court.

Recording the Centre's submission, the Chief Justice said the four individuals will be brought back within 10 days, and their citizenship status will then be verified.

Also read: After Supreme Court Order, Pregnant Woman Eagerly Awaits Return To India

"SG submits that in peculiar facts of the case and not a precedent, the respondents will be brought back, and their Indian citizenship status shall be checked. This is expected to take place in 10 days," the bench observed, listing the matter after the court reopens.

The case is being heard on a plea filed by Bodhu Shekh, father of Sonali Khatun, the 9-month pregnant woman who was brought back from Bangladesh for her delivery in December on orders of the Supreme Court.

Her husband, Danish, however, remained behind in Bangladesh.

What made their predicament worse is the fact that the Bangladesh authorities put them in detention, arguing they possessed valid Indian documents.

The plea raised allegations that several Indian nationals were wrongly deported to Bangladesh.

Also read: "It Was Torture": Deported Pregnant Woman Who Was Brought Back To India From Dhaka

During the earlier hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that the State must sometimes "bend in humanitarian interest" and directed the government to provide all necessary facilities for the woman and her son during their return journey.

Khatun has claimed that she is the daughter of Bhodu Sheikh, whose Indian citizenship is undisputed.

Justice Joymala Bagchi had observed that if Sonali is indeed Bhodu Sheikh's daughter, she and her children would be entitled to Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act.

The matter will now be heard again after the court's vacation.