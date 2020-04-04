JNU Student, Stopped From Leaving Campus, Threatens To Spread Coronavirus

Pranav Menon came to the north gate of the university and wanted to step out when he was stopped by security officials.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi police charged a Jawaharlal Nehru University student for allegedly violating the lockdown and threatening to cough and spread coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Around 8pm on Wednesday, Pranav Menon came to the north gate of the university and wanted to step out of the campus, according to the FIR.

He was told by security officials that no one can go outside, following which he sat near the gate, the FIR said.

When he was asked to leave the area, he said he will cough and spread coronavirus, it said.

When security officials tried to remove him, he scuffled with them and removed their masks, the FIR stated.

Later, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police added.

