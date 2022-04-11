JNU Says Won't Tolerate Violence After Clash Over Non-Vegetarian Food

The Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) administration today warned the students to refrain from getting involved in incidents that disturb peace and harmony on campus. "The Vice-Chancellor conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus," the statement said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged a pre-planned conspiracy by the rival group Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) behind the clash, which broke out between the two groups inJNU campus yesterday.

ABVP's JNU Wing President, Rohit Yadav, said they are not against the non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel mess. Everyone is free to eat whatever they want," he said.

Mr Yadav alleged that the JNUSU students were against the conduct of the Ram Navami pooja and they attacked the ABVP members with sticks while the rituals were being performed.

Police early this morning registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that ABVP members have intimated that they will also be filing a complaint, and necessary appropriate legal action will be taken on receipt of the same.

According to police, security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again.

Both sides have accused each other of throwing stones and injuring their members. The JNUSU has alleged that the ABVP members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess and created a violent atmosphere.

Akhtarista Ansari, a JNUSU student who suffered a head injury during the clash, said that ABVP members attacked them with sticks while they were having dinner at the Kaveri Hostel mess. "We never stopped any Ram Navmi pooja as ABVP claims," she said.