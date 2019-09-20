Population Control Is 'Congress Brainchild': Party Leader Jitin Prasada

"It is not an issue of playing politics but a national issue," said Jitin Prasada (File Photo)

Anticipating the BJP's move on population control, the Congress jumped into the debate, with Congress Working Committee member Jitin Prasada saying that for all-around development of the country population control is needed.

"The population of the country is soaring, resources are shrinking, and with population explosion, there is bound to be problems," Mr Prasada told IANS.

Asked if population control should be voluntary or forced, he said that it should be voluntary.

Jitin Prasada rejected the suggestion that the issue of population control is a BJP issue, saying that population control issue is a "Congress brainchild".

He added that "It is not an issue of playing politics but a national issue. The party has mentioned it in the Panchmarhi session in 1998. It was the time when Sonia Gandhi had taken over as party president."

BJP is playing around this plank the most. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned it on completion of 2.5 years of his government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue for the first time during his Independence Day address.

