BJP Release Poll Manifesto In Jharkhand, Promises Jobs To Poor Families

The BJP in Jharkhand resolved to create job opportunities for local youth. (File)

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad released the party's manifesto for Jharkhand elections today, promising jobs for at least one member of every below-poverty-line (BPL) family in the state, if re-elected to power.

The party also pledged to provide financial assistance to high school students from backward and poor families.

Every student of Classes 9 and 10 will receive Rs 2,200 and that of Classes 11 and 12 Rs 7,500 as scholarships, Mr Prasad said.

The party resolved to create job opportunities for local youth, if it forms government in the state again.

It also assured a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh for tribal women running self help groups.

Assembly polls will be held in Jharkhand in five phases, beginning November 30.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.