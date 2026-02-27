LinkedIn Career Expert Shares How To Stay Relevant In A Skills-First World

In a job market where roles are evolving faster than ever, staying relevant is no longer about titles or tenure, it is about skills. As artificial intelligence, automation, and data reshape workplaces across sectors, professionals are being evaluated not by designations, but by demonstrable capabilities.

According to LinkedIn's Skills on the Rise 2026, the competitive edge lies in building deliberate "skill stacks", a blend of technical expertise and human strengths that signal adaptability. From AI literacy and data fluency to cybersecurity awareness, business acumen, and leadership ability, the demand is shifting toward professionals who can combine knowledge with application.

Recruiters are increasingly relying on skills-based hiring signals, and profiles that clearly showcase applied competencies stand out. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor at LinkedIn India, explains how professionals can prioritise upskilling, avoid overwhelm, and stay competitive in a skills-first world.

Here is the complete interview.

As we step into 2026, which skills are emerging as most critical for professionals, and why are they becoming non-negotiable for career growth across industries?

For a long time, the advice to young professionals was simple: pick a field, specialise, and go deep. That advice isn't wrong, but in 2026, it isn't complete.

What stood out to me in LinkedIn's Skills on the Rise 2026 list was not one "hot" skill. It was a pattern. The professionals gaining momentum are what I call 'skill stackers' - those building capabilities across five areas: AI & Automation, Data & Analytics, IT & Cybersecurity, Business & Growth, and People & Leadership. In other words, they know how to use AI in daily workflows, interpret data to guide decisions, improve processes, and collaborate effectively.

This matters because work itself is changing. AI literacy is no longer limited to technical teams. Data thinking is becoming a business expectation. And people skills are proving essential in increasingly cross-functional environments. In a market where 38% of Indian job seekers say they feel unprepared for how quickly roles are evolving, the real advantage is clarity. You don't need to learn everything - but you do need to build a deliberate combination of skills that signals adaptability.

How are technical and transferable skills reshaping the way professionals work in cross-functional teams? Can you share examples of skills that are especially valuable?

If you're starting your career today, assume you will work in cross-functional teams from day one. AI tools and data platforms are now part of everyday workflows, which means you don't need to be an engineer to work with technology. You do, however, need to be comfortable using it, and explaining it.

Skills like prompt engineering and data storytelling are valuable because they help translate technical outputs into decisions teams can act on. The more clearly you connect insight to action, the more influence you build.

At the same time, don't underestimate transferable skills. Collaboration continues to rank highly, even within technical functions like engineering and finance. As workflows become more automated, alignment becomes more important. Practise explaining your thinking. Ask better questions. Learn to navigate stakeholders. Your ability to work effectively across functions will often matter as much as your technical depth - regardless of your career stage.

Are there particular sectors or roles where the demand for these new skills is accelerating faster than others?

We are seeing a workforce-wide reset, with roles across sectors moving away from titles and brand-name credentials toward demonstrable skills. Engineering and IT are seeing a surge in demand for Cybersecurity, LLMOps, and Cloud Infrastructure as organisations prioritise system resilience.

What's more telling is how these skills are spreading beyond core tech roles. In Sales and Business Development, relationship management, negotiation, and process optimisation are growing - often paired with prompt engineering and data-driven decision-making. In Marketing and Design, visual storytelling and AI-assisted workflows are becoming central. Even in HR and Finance, prompt engineering, AI literacy, and stakeholder management are gaining traction.

This signals that demand isn't just for specialists, but for professionals who can work with AI, apply data meaningfully, and collaborate effectively.

LinkedIn has introduced AI-powered tools for career growth. How can job seekers leverage these tools to identify and strengthen the skills that matter most in 2026?

LinkedIn offers several tools to help professionals navigate the job market with greater clarity and confidence. Our AI-powered job search, for instance, allows you to describe what you're looking for in your own words, helping you discover roles beyond rigid titles, even ones you may not have thought to search for.

Once you find relevant roles, the Job Match feature shows how your skills align with required and preferred qualifications. This allows you to focus on opportunities where you are already a strong fit. Because these matches mirror how recruiters evaluate talent, they provide a reliable benchmark for where to invest your upskilling efforts.

Job seekers can also showcase AI proficiency through LinkedIn's Verified Skills offering. This feature allows professionals to validate their expertise with top AI tools directly on their profiles. In a competitive, skills-first market, demonstrating proficiency clearly and credibly helps recruiters quickly understand and trust your capabilities. The key is not just learning new skills, but making them visible.

In your experience, what are the most common skill gaps professionals face today, and how can they bridge them effectively?

One of the most common gaps across career stages is not access to skills, but application. Many professionals, early-career and experienced alike, are experimenting with AI tools and new technologies. The differentiator is not familiarity, but judgment: knowing which problems are worth solving, when technology adds value, and how to translate outputs into meaningful business outcomes.

Access to tools is becoming universal. Contextual thinking is not.



The second gap is integration. Professionals often develop skills in isolation rather than combining them meaningfully. Technical knowledge without communication limits influence. Leadership without data fluency limits credibility.

My advice, regardless of career stage, is to be intentional about how your skills work together. Build depth, but also build connections between skills. Professionals who continue to grow are those who evolve their expertise while strengthening the human skills that enable collaboration, sound decisions, and leadership in changing environments.

What learning strategies, online courses, mentorship, or projects have you found most effective for building high-demand skills quickly?

The most effective learning I have seen has two parts: structure and application.

Courses and expert-led content provide foundation and language. Platforms like LinkedIn Learning, which offers over 24.5K courses across business, creative, and technical areas, give professionals both depth and choice. Our AI-powered coaching feature adds another layer by recommending learning paths based on role, goals, and existing skills, helping reduce one of the biggest barriers: not knowing where to start.

But structured learning is only half the equation. The professionals who accelerate fastest apply what they learn immediately - whether by volunteering for stretch projects, redesigning workflows, mentoring others, or taking freelance assignments.

Employers increasingly look for proof of application, not just certificates. The key question is simple: where can I use this skill this month? When learning and application move together, growth compounds.

Given that many professionals feel overwhelmed by the rapid pace of change in our skills-led economy, how should they prioritise upskilling in 2026 without spreading themselves too thin?

In 2026, professionals must shift from "learning everything" to "learning deliberately." The most effective approach is to build adaptability, follow market signals rather than job titles, and make skills visible in ways hiring systems and people can recognise.

Here's how to prioritise: