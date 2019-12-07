Chief Minister Raghubar Das Among Key Candidates In Jharkhand Polls Today

This is the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since 2000 when the state was carved out of Bihar

Jharkhand is voting today in the second phase of the assembly election. Polling is on in 20 seats. Among the key contestants are Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP, who is contesting against former cabinet colleague Saryu Rai and Congress spokesperson Gaurabh Vallabh in Jamshedpur East.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted urging voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Besides the Chief Minister, other major names contesting in the second phase include Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, Urban Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda, Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis, former cabinet minister Saryu Rai and state BJP president Laxman Giluwa.

Out of a total of 6,066 polling stations, 949 have been declared ''critical'' and 762 'sensitive'' in Naxal-affected areas, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. "Several of the constituencies going for this phase of polling are Maoist-affected. So, armed police have been deployed as a part of security measures," he said.

The polling will take place 7 am to 3 pm in 18 seats while two seats - East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur - will go to the polls from 7 am to 5 pm. Of the 20 seats, 16 are reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST) and one for Schedule Caste (SC).

In Jharkhand, the BJP is seeking a second term under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The partyf faces a tough challenge from the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

This is the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since 2000 when the state was carved out of Bihar.

Around 48 lakh voters, including over 23 lakh women and 90 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their vote in the first phase.

Jharkhand, which has an 81-member assembly, is voting in five phases till December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.