Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 2: A Look At Heavyweight Candidates

Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 2 will take place on December 7, Saturday.

In Jharkahnd's Phase 2 elections on Saturday, around 48 lakh voters will decide the fate of 260 candidates in 20 constituencies. Among the key parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) are contesting on all 20 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is fighting on 14 seats, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is fighting on 12 seats and Congress on just six seats. Of the 260 candidates fighting in Phase 2 Jharkhand election, 46 are "rich candidates" and 67 have criminal cases against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms or ADR. The voting for Jharkhand Phase 2 election will take place on 6,066 polling stations.

Here are top candidates in Jharkhand Phase 2 Election:

1. Kunal Shadangi

Kunal Shadangi is a sitting MLA from Baharagora. He was Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM's national spokesperson who quit the party to join the BJP.

2. JB Tubid

JB Tubid, former IAS officer, is BJP's spokesperson in Jharkhand. He is contesting from Chaibasa constituency.

3. Laxman Giluwa

Laxman Giluwa, BJP's party president is among the heavyweight candidates in Jharkhand's phase 2 elections. He is contesting from Chakradharpur.

4. Ramdas Soren and Pradeep Balmuchu

Ramdas Soren, a veteran leader and District Party President from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is contesting against All Jharkhand Students Union or AJSU's Pradeep Balmuchu from Ghatsila.

6. Raghubar Das, Gaurav Vallabh, Saryu Roy

Jamshedpur East will see interesting contest between Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Congress' National Spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh and Saryu Roy, former BJP leader, who is fighting as an independent after the party denied him ticket.

7. Banna Gupta

A former minister and MLA, Banna Gupta is a Congress candidate from Jamshedpur West constituency.

8. Ramchandra Sahis

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is a sitting MLA and cabinet minister from Jharkhand. He is contesting from Jugsalai.

9. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Dayamani Barla

In Khunti constituency, BJP's Nilkanth Singh Munda, a sitting MLA and cabinet minister from Jharkhand is contesting against JVM or Jharkhand Vikas Morcha party's Dayamani Barla, a tribal activist and journalist.

10. Naman Bixal Kongari, Ireen Ekka

In Kolebira, Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari is fighting against Jharkhand Party's Ireen Ekka, the daughter of former minister and MLA Anosh Ekka.

11. Champai Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Champai Soren is among the heavyweight candidates from Jharkhand's Phase 2 elections. He is a former minister and sitting MLA who is contesting from Seraikella.

12. Dinesh Oraon

BJP's Dinesh Oraon is a sitting MLA and Vidhan Sabha Speaker who is contesting from Sisai.