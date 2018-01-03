Pilot Couple Of Jet Airways Fight Mid-Flight. He Slapped Her, Say Sources The pilot and co-pilot of the London-Mumbai Jet Airways flight have been grounded by the airline, and the pilot's license has been cancelled, the sources said.

266 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jet Airways said both pilots have been grounded till investigations are completed. New Delhi: A Jet Airways flight with 324 passengers on board, suddenly found itself in a bizzare situation on New Year. The captain and his co-pilot had a violent argument and at one point, he hit her and she left the cockpit, sources in the top regulatory body, the Director General of Civil Aviation, said.



The two have been grounded by the airline, and the pilot's license has been cancelled, the sources said.



The flight to Mumbai had taken off on its nine-hour journey from a London airport, when the pilot and his co-pilot got into an argument. The pilot had slapped the woman co-pilot, who was seen rushing out of the cockpit in tears, said sources in the airline.



Later, realising the risk to passengers and the embarrassment, she went back inside, sources said. Jet Airways, the sources said, will help her if she wishes to take legal action against the pilot.



A spokesperson of the Jet Airways it was a case of "misunderstanding" between cockpit crew which was "resolved amicably" and "the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely".



The matter has been reported to the top regulatory body, the Director General of Civil Aviation, which has asked the airline to conduct an inquiry.



Till it is concluded, both have been "de-rostered", the airline said.



"At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety," the spokesperson said.



