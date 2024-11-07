'Left With No Choice': Supreme Court Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways' Assets

Jet Airways' grounded assets will be liquidated, the Supreme Court has said, invoking 'extraordinary' powers under Article 142 to set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal decision upholding a resolution plan and approving transfer of ownership without complete payment.

Article 142 allows the court to make orders for 'complete justice' in any pending matter.

In this instance, the Supreme Court noted the "peculiar and alarming" circumstances - referring to non-implementation of the resolution plan since it was approved five years ago - and that it was, therefore, left with "no choice but to send Jet Airways into liquidation".

"Liquidation must be available to lenders as a last resort... since the resolution plan is no longer capable of implementation," a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said Thursday afternoon, allowing a plea by the State Bank of India and other creditors.

The court said liquidation would best serve the interests of creditors, workers and other stakeholders, and also rapped the NCLAT for its decision to allow the resolution to continue.

The court also said Rs 200 crore infused by JKC would be forfeited and directed lenders to invoke Performance Bank Guarantee of Rs 150 crore.

The tribunal, on March 12, had upheld the resolution plan and cleared transfer of ownership, but that had been challenged by the raft of creditors, including the SBI and Punjab National Bank.