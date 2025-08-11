Gas Chamber, 'Massacre Law': Rules For Stray Dogs In Other Countries

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to move all stray dogs away from residential localities. The directive comes amid a significant surge in dog bite incidents and rabies-related deaths.

Authorities are required to begin the collection and sterilisation of stray dogs, relocating them to shelters within eight weeks. The Court has specified that no stray dogs should be released back into public spaces.

The stray dog problem has led to injuries and even deaths, particularly affecting children and the elderly. Following the Supreme Court's order, the Delhi government pledged to implement the directive promptly and effectively.

New shelters must be staffed adequately and equipped with CCTV surveillance to prevent escapes.

Laws In Other Countries For Stray Dogs

Turkey: 'Massacre Law'

In July 2024, Turkey enacted a law requiring municipalities to remove approximately 4 million stray dogs from urban streets. Under this legislation, local authorities must capture the dogs, vaccinate them against diseases, sterilise them, and place them up for adoption. The law also authorises euthanasia for dogs that are sick, aggressive, in pain, terminally ill, or pose a health risk to humans.

Morocco: TNVR Programme

Morocco has adopted a humane approach to managing stray dogs through its expanded Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programme. The initiative involves trapping stray dogs, neutering or spaying them, vaccinating against rabies, tagging, and then returning them to their original locations. Dogs that are sick or pose a danger to people are humanely euthanised. Over five years, the government has invested around $23 million in this programme.

UK: Euthanasia And Strict Penalties

In the UK, abandoned animals are collected, checked for identification, and transferred to shelters if owners are not found within eight days. Abandoning pets is illegal, punishable by up to three years in prison and a 45,000 Pounds (over Rs 53 lakh) fine.

Unadopted dogs are euthanised within one week in shelters. While some municipal shelters hold stray dogs for seven days to allow owners to claim them, many animal welfare organisations follow no-kill policies. They only consider euthanasia in cases of severe illness or behavioural issues, prioritising rehabilitation and rehoming wherever possible.

Japan: Euthanasia Gas Chambers

Japan follows a strict animal welfare framework where stray dogs are captured, quarantined, and put up for adoption. Veterinarians run low-cost spaying and neutering programmes to help control the growing stray population.

While euthanasia is permitted, it is regulated and generally reserved for sick or dangerous animals. In some areas, including Tokyo, euthanasia is carried out using gas chambers, a method criticised for being inhumane and reportedly causing prolonged suffering, sometimes lasting up to 15 minutes.

Switzerland: Animal Protection Laws

Switzerland has strict animal protection laws. Abandoning pets is illegal and can result in up to three years in prison. Potential dog owners must register their pets with cantonal authorities, and in some cantons, completing a certification course is mandatory before acquiring a dog.

South Korea: Neutering Programmes

South Korea has witnessed a steady increase in abandoned animals. To address this, the government implemented a stray cat neutering programme called Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), which involves safely capturing stray cats, neutering them, and releasing them back to their original locations. Under the revised Domestic Animal Protection Law, individuals who abandon animals can face fines, and such cases may be investigated by the police.

European Union

The European Union does not have a unified legislation for stray animal management; instead, individual member states regulate their stray populations. In many countries, municipalities handle stray animal control, often implementing measures like sterilisation, vaccination, and adoption programmes.