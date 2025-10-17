AAP, BJP Spar Over Delhi Winter Action Plan Amid Smog Warnings

As smog warnings loom over Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns over the city's air quality and firecracker regulations.

AAP leader Gopal Rai hit out at the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of rolling out a Winter Action Plan that exists "only on paper" and failing to regulate green crackers effectively.

"Today, the government is inviting applications to license green cracker sellers, just two days before Diwali. Once again, toxic crackers will be burst and Delhiites will suffer. They should have created a single-window system for licenses long ago, instead of leaving it till the last minute," Rai said.

"Making announcements on paper won't help. Once pollution spikes after Diwali, they'll just invoke GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan). The government has completely failed in ensuring timely and safe management of firecrackers," he added.

BJP Hits Back: 'AAP Spreading Confusion'

The BJP was quick to respond. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of "misleading Delhiites" and trying to undermine the Supreme Court's decision that allowed green firecrackers.

"Aam Aadmi Party is spreading confusion in the media over pollution in an attempt to get the Hon'ble Supreme Court to revoke its decision allowing firecrackers," he said.

"The weather in Delhi is currently clear and pollution levels are significantly lower compared to previous years. This year, there will be a harmony of culture and environment in Delhi," Sachdeva added, claiming that the government's measures were showing results.

Accusing the AAP of hypocrisy on firecracker regulation, he said, "When AAP was in power, it misled the people of Delhi and even banned green firecrackers. They didn't present accurate data in court and misled the judiciary. Now they are doing this political drama."

Delhi Pollution Measures Ahead Of Diwali

As of 10 pm Friday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 255, in the "poor" category. Officials said several measures are active under the 25-point Winter Action Plan, coordinated by over 30 agencies with real-time enforcement dashboards.

According to official data, Delhi's dust control drive currently involves 86 mechanised sweepers, 300 sprinklers, and 362 anti-smog guns, with procurement underway for 70 more sweepers.

Enforcement teams are also in action: 578 units checking vehicles, 443 patrols monitoring open burning, and 953 PUC centres tracking emissions live.

