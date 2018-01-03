Jet Airways Pilots Fight Mid-Flight. He Slapped Her, Say Sources The Jet Airways pilot's license has been cancelled by aviation regulator DGCA.

Highlights Flight was going to Mumbai from London airport Jet Airways said case of "misunderstanding" between cockpit crew Matter reported to top regulatory body DGCA



The pilot's license has been cancelled by the aviation regulator.



The flight to Mumbai had taken off on its nine-hour journey from a London airport, when the pilot and his co-pilot got into an argument. The pilot had slapped the woman co-pilot, who was seen rushing out of the cockpit in tears, said sources in the airline.



Later, realising the risk to passengers and the embarrassment, she went back inside, sources said. Jet Airways, the sources said, will help her if she wishes to take legal action against the pilot.



A Jet Airways spokesperson said it was a case of "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew which was "resolved amicably" and "the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely".



The Director General of Civil Aviation has asked the airline to conduct an inquiry.



"At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety," the spokesperson said.



