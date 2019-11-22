Japanese Student Commits Suicide At IIT Guwahati

The student was supposed to return to his parent university on November 30. (File)

A student from Japan committed suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) on Thursday. The deceased hails from Japan and was in IITG on an exchange programme for three month from Gifu University at Japan.

"He was supposed to return to his parent university on November 30 after completion of the exchange programme," IITG Public Relations Officer told IANS on Thursday.

He said that the incident took place between 3 p.m to 3.30 p.m.

"His friends saw the room locked and called him. As there was no response from inside, they informed the IITG authorities. The IITG authorities with the help of police broke the door open and found him hanging from the ventilator in the bathroom," the official said.

The IITG authorities have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the tragedy so that the family in the deceased's home country can be intimated about the tragedy.

Established in 1994 at North Guwahati on the banks of mighty river Brahmaputra, the IITG is one of the prestigious technical institutions in the country.

The premier technical institution has witnessed several suicides in the past few years.

On January 7 this year, a B.Tech 4th Semester student from Andhra Pradesh committed suicide in the IITG.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

