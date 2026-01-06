6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit the western Chugoku region of Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, followed by a series of sizeable aftershocks.

The epicentre of the first earthquake was in eastern Shimane prefecture, the agency said, adding that there was no danger of a tsunami. Chugoku Electric Power operates the Shimane Nuclear Power Station, about 32 km (20 miles) away.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said there were no irregularities at the plant.

A spokesperson said the utility was checking on any impact on the plant's No.2 unit, which has been operating since December 2024 after being shut down following the March 2011 disasters in Fukushima.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas.

