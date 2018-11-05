Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed After Fresh Landslides

It would harm the apple business as the untimely snowfall has caused damage to the orchards in the valley

All India | | Updated: November 05, 2018 09:57 IST
Many areas in the state have received snowfall. (File)

Jammu: 

Landslides in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Monday blocked the road that was restored for one-way traffic less than a day ago, a senior traffic department official said.

Landslides hit the Battery Chashma area earlier. "Traffic was restored from Jammu to Srinagar last evening. Today it was scheduled to open for those travelling from Srinagar to Jammu," he said.

It would harm the apple business as the untimely snowfall has caused damage to the orchards in the valley and majority of trucks moving from Srinagar to Jammu carry apples for sale in the terminal markets.

Delay in delivery due to the landslides was likely to cause huge losses to the Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture industry.

