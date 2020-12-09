2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The operation is underway, police said. (Representational)

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at Tiken area of Pulwama on Wednesday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The encounter started in the early hours of Wednesday in the Tiken area of Pulwama. The police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

