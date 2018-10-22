Jammu And Kashmir Police Warns People About Fake Twitter Handle

A fake Twitter handle of the Jammu and Kashmir police was being shared on the Internet. (File)

A fake Twitter handle of the Jammu and Kashmir police was being shared on the Internet and a warning of legal action was issued in this connection, an officer of the force said today.

"An image of a fake Twitter account with an update of our official Twitter account is being shared on the Internet. We request the public not to share it," the officer said.

"We have taken cognizance of this criminal activity and necessary legal action is being initiated," he added.

The officer clarified that the official Twitter handle of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was @JmuKmrpolice.

"We request the people on social media networks to follow it for official and authentic updates regarding the Jammu and Kashmir police," he said.