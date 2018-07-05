Jammu And Kashmir Police Constable Kidnapped By Terrorists In Shopian

An Army soldier, Aurangzeb, was kidnapped and killed last month. (File)

A police constable has been kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, news agency ANI said.

Initial reports indicated the constable was on his way to a chemist when three men reportedly abducted him.

The constable Javaid Ahmad Dar was kidnapped from Kachdoora, the village where security forces had killed fie terrorists in an encounter in April this year.

Police said security forces had launched an operation in the area to locate the constable.

Security forces had suspended anti-terror cordon and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir under a peace initiative of the Central government on the occasion of Eid.

Security officials say during this period, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity as well as crime.

The BJP had later pulled down the coalition government led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, attributing the deterioration in the law and order situation as one of the key reasons.

The BJP had also cited the killing of the murder of an army soldier Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists in Pulwama district. His bullet-ridden body was found later. Aurangzeb, who was proceeding on leave for Eid when he was abducted, was shot in the head and neck, the police said.