LIVE Updates: Mobile Internet, Landlines Blocked In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir remains on the edge as restrictions have been imposed in several parts of the state, with mobile internet and landline phone connections being blocked on many places. Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone - the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest last night. The government has also banned large gatherings and public meetings as a precautionary measure. Schools and colleges in Jammu, Kishtwar, Resai, Doda and Udhampur districts were also ordered to remain close on Monday, the officials said. The moves come at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately. The developments have triggered intense speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the constitution - a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.

Here are the LIVE updates on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir :