LIVE Updates: Mobile Internet, Landlines Blocked In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir

New Delhi:
Additional security personnel have been deployed across the sensitive areas of Kashmir Valley.
Jammu and Kashmir remains on the edge as restrictions have been imposed in several parts of the state, with mobile internet and landline phone connections being blocked on many places. Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone - the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest last night. The government has also banned large gatherings and public meetings as a precautionary measure. Schools and colleges in Jammu, Kishtwar, Resai, Doda and Udhampur districts were also ordered to remain close on Monday, the officials said. The moves come at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately. The developments have triggered intense speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the constitution - a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.
Here are the LIVE updates on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir :
"You Are Not Alone": Shashi Tharoor On Kashmir House Arrests
Many political leaders, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Communist Party of India-Marxist chief Sitaram Yechury, came out in support of the Jammu and Kashmir leaders who have been placed under house arrest. "You are not alone Omar Abdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session and our voices will not be stilled," Mr Tharoor tweeted late last night.
All Eyes On Cabinet Meet
The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 9:30 am at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
P Chidambaram On House Arrest Of Jammu And Kashmir Leaders
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has condemned the house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone. "The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests," he tweeted.
Jammu and Kashmir Update
With mobile internet and landlines cut, Key administrative officials and top security officials in Jammu and Kashmir have been given satellite phones to keep in touch with the centre about the law and order situation in the state.