'Historical Blunder Corrected': BJP's Arun Jaitley After Article 370 Scrapped For J&K

The scrapping of Article 370 has been a part of the BJP's core ideology

Moments after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of the contentious Article 370, which confers special status on Jammu and Kashmir, in the Rajya Sabha today, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley tweeted, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah for correcting a "historical blunder" and calling it a "monumental decision towards national integration".

"My complements to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for correcting a historical blunder. A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go," the former finance minister said on Twitter.

My complements to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for correcting a historical blunder. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

Mr Jaitley, 66, in a series of tweets earlier today hit out at what he called a "temporary and transient provision that had to go" and argued the scrapping of Article 370 could only benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government's decision in relation to Article 370 is a monumental decision towards National integration. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

Other senior BJP leaders were similarly effusive in their praise, with party national general secretary Ram Madhav labelling today a "glorious day" and reminding his followers that a "seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes".

What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?🙏 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 5, 2019

Former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said this was a "bold and historic decision" and also said "We salute our Great India - one India".

Article 370 of the constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by a presidential order, Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament today. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of his cabinet at his house this morning.

The rush decree signed by President Ram Nath Kovind comes into force "at once". Jammu and Kashmir will also be "reorganized," said the Home Minister, with the state's bifurcation into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In June, Ram Madhav had reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to repealing Article 370, insisting the contentious legislation had to go "lock stock and barrel".

"As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday (in Parliament)," Mr Madhav told news agency ANI.

"Our government is committed to resolving all outstanding issue in Kashmir. We are moving in that direction," he added.

The scrapping of Article 370 has been a part of the BJP's core ideology, carried over since the days of Jan Sangh. It was a key point in the party's election manifesto that was released ahead of Lok Sabha polls in April-May.

"We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state," the manifesto read.

