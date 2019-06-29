Article 370 Has To Go Lock, Stock And Barrel, Says BJP's Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav said Article 370 was supposed to be temporary.

BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to repealing Article 370 of the constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday (in Parliament)," Mr Madhav told news agency ANI.

"Our government is committed to resolving all outstanding issue in Kashmir. We are moving in that direction," he said.

The BJP leader said that the article was introduced as a temporary measure and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself wanted it go. "When it was introduced by former PM Nehru, he himself had said that it was temporary and would erode on its own," he said.

Mr Madhav, however, said that since the action involves some procedures, it may take time.

Asked if the Article can be done away with the tenure of the present government as they have a huge mandate, he said, "It requires certain procedures to be followed, at the appropriate time they all will be followed."

Article 370 of the Indian constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and limits the central government's power to make laws for the state.

Reiterating Home Minister Amit Shah's comments in parliament, the BJP leader said that Jawaharlal Nehru is to blame for the problems in Kashmir.

"Whatever Amit Shah said is historical truth. The trouble in Kashmir is a creation of the first government of independent India under Pandit Nehru," Mr Madhav said.

