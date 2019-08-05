Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Arrested After Article 370 Scrapped

Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrested yesterday

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah --- who were placed under house arrest late last evening - have been arrested, sources said. Mehbooba Mufti has been taken from her home in Srinagar to a nearby government guest house.

The government's move yesterday to place her and Kashmir valley's other mainstream leaders -- Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone - and its move this morning to end the state's special status and bifurcate it, had provoked a torrent of tweets from the two leaders.

Omar Abdullah has already indicated that his party might challenge the government's move in court.

In a statement this morning after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement in parliament, Mr Abdullah said: "The scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A raise fundamental questions on the State's accession because that was done on the very terms enunciated in these Articles. The decisions are unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional and will be challenged as such by the National Conference. A long and tough battle lies ahead".

Ms Mufti -- the chief of People's Democratic Party that ruled the state along with the BJP till their partnership ended in June last year -- has been vocal about the events in the state since the troop build-up started last week.

In her tweets, she had called the day the "darkest" in Indian democracy and accused the government of having "sinister" designs.

"Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," Ms Mufti said.

