Article 370 The Root Of Terrorism In Kashmir, Says Amit Shah

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had to go as it was the root of terrorism in the state, Home Minister Amit Shah said today, replying to a debate on the government's move to reorganize the state and bifurcate it into two union territories.

"Article 370 was the root of terror in Jammu and Kashmir. It is time for it to go... if it doesn't go today, we can't remove terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir," Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present for the voting.

During the debate, the Congress had argued that the move was "murder of democracy".

The Home Minister said the "obstacle of Article 370" had to be removed to embrace the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, integrate the region with the rest of India and develop it.

"It needed strong political will to end Article 370, to rise above vote-bank politics. Narendra Modi had the will to do it," he said to loud desk-thumping from the government benches.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the mukut-mani (jewel in the crown) of India. Give us five years, we will make it the country's most developed state," Amit Shah said, assuring transformation of the state under BJP rule.

