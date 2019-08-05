Jammu and Kashmir Split Into Two Union Territories. What This Means

There is an unprecedented lockdown in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir will be organised and will no longer be a state, Home Minister Amit Shah said today in parliament, after announcing that Article 370 granting special status to the state under the constitution would be scrapped.

Ladakh will be a Union Territory without an assembly and Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with an assembly, under the proposal. There will be two Lieutenant Governors.

Amit Shah said in parliament that the Ladakh division of Jammu and Kashmir "has a large area but is sparsely populated with a difficult terrain. There has been a long pending demand of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Terriotiry to enable them to realise their aspirations." The Union territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, he said.

He added that in view of the "prevailing security situation", fueled by cross-border terrorism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir was being created. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be with legislature.

