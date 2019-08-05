'Sinister': Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Centre's Article 370 Move In Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti said the government wants to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is among those placed under house arrest, has hit out at the government after Article 370 of the constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was removed by a presidential order today. Terming the government's intention "sinister", she said the government wants to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir will be reorganised and will no longer be a state, Home Minister Amit Shah said today in parliament, after announcing that Article 370 granting special status to the state under the constitution would be scrapped. Ladakh will be a Union Territory without an assembly and Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with an assembly, under the proposal. There will be two Lieutenant Governors.

"Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," Ms Mufti said.

GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone, the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, were placed under house arrest after midnight on Sunday in an unprecedented lockdown that follows a massive security build-up and a first-ever government advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately.

In a series of tweets after the government's notification, Ms Mufti said she is not being allowed to have visitors. "Not sure how long I'll be able to communicate. Is this the India we acceded to?" she wrote.

Mobile internet and phone connections have been blocked in many places and public meetings or rallies have been banned in Srinagar and parts of the state.

Before the government's official announcement in parliament, the rapid escalation of security measures had fuelled fears of the government's plan to do away with Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

