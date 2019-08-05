'Aggression Against People' Of J&K: Omar Abdullah On Article 370 Move

Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah is among those placed under house arrest since Sunday night.

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, said the government's decision today to scrap Article 370, is a "total betrayal of trust" of the people and that it amounted to "aggression".

Home Minister Amit Shah informed parliament that Article 370 - which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir - has been abolished with the president signing an order that comes into effect "at once." Jammu and Kashmir will also be "reorganized," said Mr Shah, with the state's bifurcation into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Mr Abdullah of the National Conference is among those placed under house arrest since late last night.

"The government of India (GOI)'s unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947. The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences . This is an aggression against people of the State as had been warned by an all-parties meeting in Srinagar yesterday," Mr Abdullah said in a statement.

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone, the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, were placed under house arrest after midnight on Sunday in an unprecedented lockdown that follows a massive security build-up and a first-ever government advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti dubbed the decision to scrap Article 370 as "the darkest day in Indian democracy".

GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Political leaders in the valley were united in their fight to preserve Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.