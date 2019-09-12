J&K Leader Shah Faesal Withdraws Plea Challenging Detention

Former IAS officer's petition alleged that he was illegally detained at Delhi airport

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal this morning withdrew his habeas corpus plea challenging his detention before the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Mr Faesal to withdraw his plea after his wife filed an affidavit in this regard.

Mr Faesal's wife told the high court that she recently met him in custody and has received instructions to withdraw the plea.

The former IAS officer's habeas corpus petition alleged that he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport on August 14 and was taken back to Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.