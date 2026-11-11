Terrorists Fire At Security Personnel In J&K's Kulgam. CRPF's Full Statement

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon. The attackers fled the spot after the firing incident, while the injured CRPF personnel were shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Anantnag district for treatment, according to the force.

Here's The Full Statement

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon.

The incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot.

The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment

