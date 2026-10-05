Central Police Force 2026 Sports Quota Notification Out, Applications From October 12

CRPF 2026 Recruitment: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the official exam notification for the post of Head Constable and Constable (General Duty) under the sports quota. A total of 182 vacancies have been announced for the post of Head Constable (General Duty) under the sports quota. Additionally, for Constable (General Duty), there are 339 vacant posts. Interested candidates must note that the application window will open on October 12, 2026.

According to the official announcement, applications are invited from male and female candidates who are residents of India. Candidates can submit their application through the official website: rect.crpf.gov.in. The registration window is set to close on November 11, 2026, as per the official notification.

According to the notification, the recruitment is only for meritorious sports persons who are medal winners or position holders and/or participants in the national or international championships. There are 521 vacancies to be filled up in various sports disciplines for the above mentioned posts.

As per the recruitment notification, the Head Constable (GD) category includes 150 posts for male candidates and 32 posts for female candidates, taking the total to 182. For Constable (GD), the force has notified 258 vacancies for male candidates and 81 for female candidates, resulting in 339 posts.

Sports achievement or certificate of candidates should be of last two years from the date of publication of recruitment advertisement, the official announcement noted.

After registration, applicants must fill in the required details in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit the completed form within the stipulated deadline. Candidates should ensure that the information provided in the application is accurate and that all required documents are uploaded in the prescribed manner before submitting the form.

According to the notification, the merit list will be drawn on the basis of total marks obtained for sports certificates or achievements by the candidates in the advertised sports disciplines. If tie persist, candidates older in age will be given priority.

