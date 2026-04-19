CRPF Constable Recruitment Begins Tomorrow for 9,195 Posts; Check Eligibility, Application Link, Selection Process

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will begin the registration process for 9,195 Constable posts (Technical, Tradesman, and Pioneer) from tomorrow, April 20, 2026. Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognised board are eligible to apply, though some posts require additional technical qualifications, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificates, and relevant work experience.

The pay scale for the posts ranges between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100. Candidates can submit their applications until May 19, 2026. For the post of Driver, the age limit is between 21 and 27 years, while for other posts, it is 18 to 23 years.

Of the total vacancies, 79 posts are reserved for female candidates, while the remaining are for male candidates. 20 posts have been reserved under the Pioneer category.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST), Computer-Based Test (CBT), Trade/Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Final selection will be based on performance in the CBT, subject to qualifying all other stages.

Trades Available

Vacancies are available across multiple trades, including:

• Cook

• Driver

• Carpenter

• Tailor

• Barber

• Other tradesman posts

How to Apply?

Visit the official CRPF recruitment website crpf.gov.in.

Click on the "Constable Recruitment 2026" link on the homepage.

Register, fill out the application form, and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee to complete the submission.

The application fee is Rs.100 for each post applied for male candidates of General, OBC and EWS category.