CRPF Constable Found Dead Inside Camp In J&K's Shopian

He was shifted to Zainapora hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
- A CRPF jawan died inside a camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
- Head constable Surinder Singh fell unconscious late Tuesday night at the camp
- Singh was moved to Zainapora hospital and declared dead on arrival
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Srinagar:
A CRPF jawan died inside a camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
Head constable Surinder Singh, who hails form Hyderabad, fell unconscious late Tuesday night at the Zainapora Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Shopian, the officials said.
Singh was shifted to Zainapora hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started proceeding to ascertain cause of Singh's death.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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