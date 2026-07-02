On-Duty Paramilitary Soldier Dies By Suicide With Service Revolver In Delhi

A 37-year-old on-duty CRPF jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the head with his service revolver in southwest Delhi's Moti Bagh on Thursday, police said.

The person has been identified as Narsi Lal Yadav, they said.

Yadav, while on duty, allegedly used his service weapon to shoot himself and died on the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

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