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On-Duty Paramilitary Soldier Dies By Suicide With Service Revolver In Delhi

Narsi Lal Yadav, while on duty, allegedly used his service weapon to shoot himself and died on the spot.

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On-Duty Paramilitary Soldier Dies By Suicide With Service Revolver In Delhi
The body has been sent for post-mortem.
  • A 37-year-old CRPF jawan allegedly died by suicide in Moti Bagh, Delhi
  • The victim has been identified as Narsi Lal Yadav
  • Yadav shot himself in the head with his service revolver while on duty
Has the family of the jawan been notified yet?
New Delhi:

A 37-year-old on-duty CRPF jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the head with his service revolver in southwest Delhi's Moti Bagh on Thursday, police said.

The person has been identified as Narsi Lal Yadav, they said.

Yadav, while on duty, allegedly used his service weapon to shoot himself and died on the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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CRPF Jawan Suicide, Narsi Lal Yadav, On Duty Death
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