CRPF Constable Registration Ends Today For 9,195 Vacancies, Apply Now

CRPF Constable 2026 Recruitment: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to close the registration window for the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen and Pioneer) today, May 19, 2026. With an aim to fill a total of 9,195 vacancies for the post of Constable in the Central Reserve Police Force, the central authority started the online application process on April 20, 2026.

Interested and eligible candidates must submit the application form online at crpf.gov.in. The application fee is Rs. 100 per post. The CRPF will conduct an open competitive examination for the recruitment of Indian citizens against the vacancies prescribed for male and female candidates. According to the official notification, the recruitment will be conducted on a domicile-based pattern.

Vacancy Details

Check the vacancies of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen and Pioneer) in the Central Reserve Police Force as per the recruitment scheme and rules formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs below.

Vacancies for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen)

Total vacancies: 9,175

Male: 9,096

Female: 79

Vacancies for Pioneer Wing: 20 (Male)

In total, the recruitment body aims to fill 9,195 vacancies.

Recruitment Stages

The recruitment process will consist of:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standards Test (PST) Computer Based Test Trade Test Document Verification Medical Examination

As per the official notification, the computer-based test will be conducted in English and Hindi only. The facility for admit card download will be made available at least one week before the exam on the website of CRPF. Candidates must carry two coloured printouts of the CRPF Admit Card 2026 to the examination centre.