Jammu And Kashmir Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: There are 6 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir voted in the first four phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. There are six seats in the state with prime parties being Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, BJP, Congress and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. The six Jammu and Kashmir seats are: Jammu, Baramulla, Srinagar, Udhampur, Anantnag and Ladakh. The voting percentage in Jammu and Kashmir was recorded to be the lowest in the country in national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, the BJP won three seats and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party won three seats. Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

You can also check the results on NDTV apps. The first is the regular NDTV app, while the second is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app.

Election Results Of Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Some of the prominent candidates include former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti from Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), BJP lawmaker Jugal Kishore Sharma, Jitendra Singh and Congress leaders Vikramdaitya Singh and Baramulla Party President Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir.

Jammu Election Results

Baramulla Election Results

Srinagar Election Results

Udhampur Election Results

Anantnag Election Results

Ladakh Election Results

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

