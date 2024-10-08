BJP's Shagun Parihar, Its Only Woman Candidate, Wins From Kishtwar In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results: Shagun Parihar won from Kishtwar

The National Conference-Congress combine on Tuesday won the Jammu and Kashmir polls, winning 49 of the union territory's 90 seats, beating the exit polls' predictions.

However, an interesting sub-plot is the BJP's poll numbers this time - it finished with 29 seats, four more than it its count in 2014, when the elections were last held in the former state. The Congress, on the other hand, won a paltry six seats.

Shagun Parihar, pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Electronics, is one among the winning BJP candidates. The 29-year-old is also among the three women who have won elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Five years after losing her father and uncle in a terror attack, the lone BJP woman candidate in the polls, Ms Parihar won the Kishtwar seat by beating veteran National Conference leader and former minister Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo by a margin of 521 votes.

"I bow before the people of Kishtwar for their faith in me and my party. Their support is deeply appreciated. I am humbled by their endorsement," Ms Parihar told reporters upon being declared elected.

She underlined that her victory is not just hers but it also belongs to the nationalist people of Jammu and Kashmir. "It is their blessing," she added.

Ensuring safety and security will be her top focus, given the historical challenges faced by Kishtwar, said the BJP leader.

"My message to the people is to strive for peace, progress and prosperity in the region. I will work for safety and security of the region," she said.

This election, Ms Parihar said, was about all families who have sacrificed for the nation, not just her own.

"My victory honours all those who have sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism and protecting the country," she said, for whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned extensively.

Among other women candidates, former National Conference (NC) minister Sakeena Masood won DH Pura assembly segment in Kulgam district, while NC's Shamima Firdous won from Habbakadal constituency of Srinagar district.

(With agency inputs)